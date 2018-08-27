UNI student accused of sextortion via Snapchat

A Cedar Falls man is accused of threatening to publish nude images of a woman if she did not have sex with him in a complaint first provided to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian A. Gossweiler, 18, a student at the University of Northern Iowa, is charged with felony extortion.

KIMT-TV, citing court records, reports a woman originally complained about Gossweiler to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified UNI Police on August 21.

The woman is said to have sent nude photos and videos to Gossweiler via the social media app Snapchat while he was on the UNI campus.

The woman says Gossweiler threatened to post the material online if she either did not send him more material or have sex with him.

KIMT reports UNI police used the woman’s phone to communicate with Gossweiler and arranged a time and place on the UNI campus for sex.

Gossweiler was arrested after police say he showed up to the arranged meeting on August 22.