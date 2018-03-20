UPDATE: A look at how Palmer's rezoning could change the area

There are several proposed changes to nearly 38 acres of land Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport is looking to rezone. Mobile users tap Additional Content Available to see the video tour.





In the southwest corner of the property, the school wants to create a new athletic field. It would be located behind Central High School between 8th Street and ending at Gravert’s Auto Services and the parking lot attached to the funeral home. It would also partially close the alleyway that runs through the property between Harrison Street and Main Street.

Also in the southwest part of the proposed PID, the college is hoping to develop new student housing between 8th Street and 7th Street between Main Street and Brady Street. It would include partially closing 8th and 7th streets in that area to create pedestrian crossings, according to Palmer’s ten-year plans.

To make way for the new student housing, four houses along Main St. would need to be demolished. The college currently owns three of those houses. The house it does not own is a fraternity house. According to property records, the single-family home has been owned by Pi Kappa Chi since at least 1984. As of 2017, the home was valued at around $80 thousand.





North of Palmer Drive along Brady Street are plans for a mixed-use space. That would mean demolition of five properties. None are owned by the college at this time. One is a brick apartment building which houses 4 units. The property is valued around $122 thousand. North of the apart building is a property listed as vacant retail. Continuing in that direction, the next two buildings are owned by the same person. One is labeled as a business, Gio’s Barber Shop. The other is a two family conversion home. The final building is Brady Furniture. It’s been owned by the same person since 2016 and is valued around $167 thousand.

The boundary line cuts off after Brady Furniture but before the Shell Gas station. It picks back up in the alleyway behind the gas station extending north to 12th Street.





On the west side of Perry Street between 12th Street and Palmer Drive, the college is looking to put a green space and extend its parking lot. It would mean demolition of three buildings the school owns.

Moving south on Perry Street, the Palmer is also looking to partially close Palmer Drive. The move would somehow connect two existing parking lots. Plans show landscaping in the space.

Crossing to the east side of Perry Street, the school is proposing extending an existing parking lot on the corner of Perry and 9th Street further east. It would mean the demolition of two apartment buildings which house a combined 24 units and have a combined value of around $383 thousand.

North of that parking lot, Palmer wants to create new athletic/recreation fields. It would sit between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue and stretch from 10th Street to 11th Street. Three buildings would need to be demolished. Two of those are on Perry Street. One is an 8 unit apartment building located between two existing Palmer parking lots. It is valued around $184 thousand. The other is on the corner of Perry and 11th Street and is owned by the college. The third building on that block that would need to be demolished sits on Pershing Ave. It is listed as a 6 unit apartment building and is not owned by the college. The building is valued at around $168 thousand.





The final block of the plan which shows potential changes is in the northeast corner. It is the block located between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue and 11th Street. A proposed pedestrian walkway would close 11th street between Perry and Pershing. Along Perry on that block it shows two homes taken out of the planned institutional district. The city says those are historic homes the college would like to see preserved. The property just north of those is owned by Palmer and is also shown to remain standing. The rest of the homes in that block will be torn down to create green space and more athletic/recreation fields. Those five homes are owned by the college.

If the 10-year plans were to be put fully into place, it would mean the complete or partial closure of nine alleyways and streets within the PID boundaries. The city says they would have to get further permission to do this not included in the rezoning.

Areas shown in red indicate potential road and alley closures.



“We are recommending an ordinance condition that if they come back and want to actually acquire that road and close it for their own use, private, that it come back through for a private hearing process for what we call a right of way abandonment,” said Ryan Rusnak, planner for the City of Davenport.

Rusnak also emphasized the PID does not give Palmer the power of eminent domain. Some of their plans can only go through if the building owners on the envisioned sites are willing to sell.

“They just can’t go through this process and remove tenants or people that live there and say you know we’re now acquiring this property,” Rusnak said.

As of Wednesday, March 14, the Palmer rezoning request advanced to its third and final reading. That is expected to be before city council on March 28.

Information on Palmers future plans was obtained through future land use maps and City of Davenport staff. Home values and owner information was obtained from Scott County property records. Palmer College of Chiropractic’s said it did not want to comment on its ten-year plan until the PID rezoning was complete.

Maps showing the land use plan and future street and alley closures are attached to this story. Also attached here is the Mosaic Palmer PID Disparate Impact Analysis commissioned by the city, the “Bradford” report noting issues with the Mosaic report and a letter from the Housing Justice Center also related to the Mosaic report.