UPDATE: Commercial traffic resumes through Lock & Dam 11 in Dubuque

Dam authorities told TV9, Sunday, commercial traffic had resumed moving through Mississippi River Lock and Dam 11.

Officials reported all of the multiple free-floating barges that recently broke loose on the Mississippi River had been retrieved, Saturday evening.

Officials spent part of the weekend removing a number of floating barge containers from the upstream side of the dam after they'd broken loose, Friday.

At last check, some submerged containers still appeared to be upstream of Lock and Dam 11. Officials said Sunday afternoon they couldn’t give details on if or when those containers had been, or would be removed, but said managers might have more information Monday morning.

—————————

PREVIOUS STORY:

Staffers from Mississippi River Lock and Dam 11 said they had collected all of the floating containers after sending them through the structure one at a time to be secured by tugboats on the other side.

At least one barge container had gotten through a dam gate, Saturday afternoon. It was secured a short time later before causing damage to bridges downstream.

Officials were planning to meet to determine when the facility would reopen to the river traffic. One engineer estimated it would take another four to six hours.

#UPDATE Staffers from Lock and Dam 11 say they’ve retrieved all of the floating containers and are now meeting to determine when the gate will reopen. Engineer estimates 4-6 hours. They said only issue they’ve had is “delayed traffic” on the river. No serious damage. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/oWT0rAnJWY — Aaron Scheinblum (@theshinebloom) May 5, 2018

Lock and Dam staff said the only issue they've had is "delayed traffic" on the river. They didn't believe the barge containers had caused any serious damage to the dam itself.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities tell TV9 at least one of several free-floating barges that recently broke loose on the Mississippi River briefly got away from them at a dam near Dubuque, Saturday afternoon.

The barge slipped through at Mississippi River Lock and Dam No. 11, before 4:00 p.m. during the cleanup effort. A tugboat waiting for the barge on the other side of the dam was able to capture the floating vessel shortly after and secure it without further incident.

Officials had been concerned one of the barges would get through the dam and strike a support of either the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge or the Julien Dubuque Bridge downriver.

Authorities estimated the facility would be reopened to traffic in about four to six hours.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officials say it will likely take days to retrieve several barges that broke free on the Mississippi River and hit a dam at Dubuque.

Dubuque Fire Department Lt. Charles Blasen says officials were considering closing bridges for fear one of the barges could get through the dam and hit a bridge support.

Both the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge are downriver from the dam.