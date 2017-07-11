UPDATE: Daughter charged with murder of Morrison woman found in house fire

UPDATE: Whiteside County officials have confirmed that the daughter of 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder is being charged with her death.

Peggy S. Schroeder’s daughter, 15-year-old Anna Schroeder, is being charged with two counts of first degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, and arson. We have decided to publish the name of the juvenile because of the severity of the charge. The other juvenile involved is her girlfriend and has not been charged yet.

During the probable cause hearing on July 11, Whiteside County Detective David Molina interviewed both girls as part of an investigation into Schroeder’s death. In his interviews, Anna said she shot her mother in the forehead with a revolver on July 6 and then texted her girlfriend about what she had done. Anna then sent a picture of the body to her, at which point her girlfriend came over. The two juveniles spent the next two days attempting to clean the carpet of blood and trying to dispose of evidence.

Detective Molina said they both decided to burn the house down and it was the girlfriend who set two fires in separate rooms of the house. Both girls told the detective they were discussing running away. A 911 call about the fire alerted authorities on July 8 and Anna’s girlfriend then contacted Whiteside County Sherriff’s Office and said she had information. The girlfriend has not been formally charged yet, but an initial appearance is scheduled for early August. Neither have entered a plea to the charges and both are being held in the juvenile detention center in Galesburg, Illinois.

UPDATE: Police are now saying that two people are in custody in connection to the Morrison house fire and death investigation.

Two female juveniles were arrested at approximately 2 am on Sunday, July 9. They have formal charges pending.

Police are not releasing any further information about the juveniles or the nature of their involvement at this time. Police said they will release more information on Monday, July 10.

UPDATE: Police have released the identity of the body found in a Saturday house fire.

First responders were dispatched to 805 West Park Street at approximately 1:06 pm on June 8. When firefighters made entry into the house, they discovered the body inside.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Peggy S. Schroeder of Morrison. She was pronounced deceased at the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are not yet releasing the cause of the fire or the cause of the victim's death, but they say they will likely release more information on Sunday afternoon.

The Morrison Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office were assisted by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Illinois State Police - Zone 2 Investigations, Illinois State Police - Crime Scene Investigations Unit, The Sterling Police Department, the Prophetstown Police Department, the Bureau County Sheriff's Office, and the Morrison Fire Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Morrison are conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside a burning house on Saturday.

Witnesses to the fire tell KWQC that it occurred in the area of W Park Street and Willow Street.

Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton confirmed that a body was found, but police are not releasing any further details about the cause of death, the cause of the fire, or the victim's identity at this time.

This incident remains under investigation. Police tell KWQC that they are attempting to assemble a presser to provide more information later Sunday afternoon.