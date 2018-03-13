UPDATE: former Fulton High School student in court for threat

18-year-old Blake Dornbush was arrested last month after Fulton High School went on lockdown due to a reported threat.

On Tuesday a judge heard what led up to the threat.

Police say Dornbush was upset about a girlfriend possibly cheating on him. He then started threatening to damage her friend's car and that he'd come after them "locked and loaded."

Police said Dornbush turned himself in, admitted to the messages, and apologized to the girlfriend and friend.

His next hearing is set for late April.

