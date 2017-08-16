UPDATE: Mother of girl who died in bike accident wants people to remember girl's smile

Family and friends are remembering a Dubuque girl who died in a bicycle accident.

Family photo

Kaitlyn Ohnesorge was riding her bike in her backyard last week when she lost control.

Her mom, Kathleen, says the front wheel turned sharply to the left, and Kaitlyn flipped over the handlebars, which dug into her stomach.

She died of liver complications.

Mom says Kaitlyn was a bubbly, spunky and fearless seven year old, who loved playing outside.

"She loved getting dirty. She would play in the dirt, she would pick flowers for me whether they were dandelions or just weeds that looked like flowers. She would pick them for me," Ohnesorge said.

She says one of Kaitlyn's nicknames comes from her love of nature.

She said, "She wasn't afraid of bugs. She actually had the nickname 'Bug'. She would play with the worms. If there was a worm nearby, Kaitlyn would have it."

Kathleen tells parents to cherish their kids.

"Do not take life for granted and hug your kids extra tight," Ohnesorge said.

She says she wants to thank the first responders and staff at Mercy and the University of Iowa Children's Hospital for taking care of Kaitlyn.

And she hopes people remember Kaitlyn for her smile.

_______________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has died after crashing on her bicycle in eastern Iowa.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy confirmed Tuesday to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald that Kaitlyn Ohnesorge died Sunday at a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says the girl had been riding on a sloped, grassy area Thursday on the northwest side of Dubuque when she lost control of her bike. Kaitlyn was taken to a local hospital and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.