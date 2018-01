UPDATE: Hawaii is only state with missile mobile alerts

11: 30 a.m.

Hawaii is the only state set up to send cellphone alerts about the threat of an incoming ballistic missile.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza says the state has had the capability to send the alerts since November.

On Saturday, the agency mistakenly sent an alert to cellphones with a warning to seek immediate shelter because a ballistic missile was "inbound to Hawaii."

The agency followed up with a cellphone alert 38 minutes later saying the initial alert was a false alarm.

The agency posted a note on Twitter about the false alarm about 10 minutes after the initial alert.

But it took officials longer to work up and push out the false alarm alert to cellphones.

___

10:30 a.m.

A man suffered a massive heart attack minutes after the false missile alert in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Sean Shields, 51, started violently throwing up while at the beach on Oahu.

The newspaper says he then called his 10-year-old daughter and adult son to say goodbye. Then he drove himself and with his girlfriend to a health center where she says he collapsed in the waiting room.

Shields' girlfriend Brenda Reichel says medical staff performed CPR and transported the man to a hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

She says Shields had no previous heart problems.

___

9:20 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says the agency will be working with states to follow proper protocols when issuing safety alerts and can quickly retract incorrect alerts like Hawaii's warning of a ballistic missile over the weekend.

Sen Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says it's clear that human error initiated the false alert.

But she worries that system failures allowed it to go uncorrected for too long, nearly 40 minutes.

Hirono says "this had the potential for being totally catastrophic."

Nielsen told a Senate panel Tuesday the department had been unaware that Hawaii officials did not have a mechanism in place to address false alarms and retract them.

She also says the Department of Homeland Security is examining how the U.S. government can quickly verify the accuracy of alerts with agencies such as the Department of Defense.

___

8:50 a.m.

Gov. David Ige has appointed a new head of Hawaii's emergency management agency after a faulty alert was sent to cellphones around the state warning of an incoming missile attack.

Ige appointed state Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara on Monday to run and review the emergency system.

Ige said Hara will lead an effort to better educate and prepare the public, stressing that children seeking shelter in manholes, stores closing their doors and panicked residents driving erratically cannot happen again.

The governor says he expects a full report from Hara in two months.

Some changes have already been made, including requiring two people to approve any emergency alert.

Officials said a state employee clicked on the wrong link and activated a real alert instead of an internal test.

There was no system in place for retracting the false alarm.