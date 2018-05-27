UPDATE: Macomb Police investigate animal abuse at a pet store

UPDATE: Macomb Police have confirmed that about 41 animals were found dead inside the Macomb Pet Land.

According to police, the deceased animals include: 8 rabbits, 1 gerbal, 5 hamsters, 10 snakes, 3 Hermit Crabs, 3 tarantulas, 1 lizard, 1 rat, 1 Guinea Pig, 1 Cocktaiel, 5 mice, 2 Degus, and an unknown number of fish.

Police received a complaint about Pet Land on Saturday at 1:16 p.m., stating that the business appeared to be closed down, but animals were still inside and there was a strong smell coming from the building.

Police say they were overwhelmed with the smell of dead animals and found the power was out.

About 56 animals were found alive. McDonough County Animal Control, veterinarians, and volunteers helped clean, feed, and water the animals.

According to the McDonough County Animal Control, the living animals have been placed in foster homes.

The owner of the store, Jessica Spangler, was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. According to police, she stated she had coordinated to have another person care for the animals and was not aware they were not being taken care of. Spangler has been released on bond.

Police say this incident is under investigation and additional arrests are pending.

Macomb Police say if the community wants to help, they can monitor the McDonough County Animal Shelter's social media pages to find updates on the animals and any help they may need. You can find those links on this article.

