UPDATE: Quick-thinking school staff saved kids at California school

Authorities say a tiny Northern California elementary school would have turned into a "bloodbath" if not for quick action by school workers who rushed small children inside and locked down the building, thwarting a gunman on a deadly mission.

(Image Source: Rancho Tehama Elementary / MGN)

Inside Rancho Tehama Elementary School, children and some parents huddled under desks as bullets riddled the tan and teal portable classrooms.

Authorities say the school personnel saved dozens of students at the school with a student population of about 100 students 130 miles north of Sacramento.

Corning Union Elementary School District Superintendent Richard Fitzpatrick said there were many heroics during Tuesday's incident, starting with the school secretary quickly recognizing the threat.