UPDATE: Royal Caribbean says it won't provide more info on crash victims

1:40 p.m.

Photo: TV AZTECA

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says it will not be providing additional information about its passengers involved in Tuesday's bus crash in Mexico.

Company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez says in an email, "Out of respect for the privacy of the families involved, we will not be providing any additional details on their condition or location. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time."

Martinez did not answer questions about the ships' itineraries or whether any services or schedule changes were being provided to other passengers on the two cruise ships.

A convoy of buses was carrying cruise ship passengers from the port in Mahahual to Mayan ruins when it ran off a narrow highway and flipped over Tuesday morning. Mexican officials said Wednesday eight Americans, two Swedes and one Canadian were killed in the crash. Twenty passengers were injured.

___

12:05 p.m.

The U.S. State Department says that it has confirmed "multiple" U.S. citizens died and several were injured in a tour bus crash in Mexico. It said it had staff on the ground assisting victims and loved ones.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Quintana Roo state authorities put the number of dead Americans at eight.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed two of its citizens died, and Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday that one of its citizens died and three were injured.

The bus carrying tourists from cruise ships docked in Mahahual to Mayan ruins flipped over Tuesday morning. Twelve people were killed, including a Mexican tour guide.