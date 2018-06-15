US Army celebrates 243rd Birthday at Army Birthday Ball

The Army celebrated its 243rd birthday with a Birthday Ball at the Waterfront Convention Center.

On June 14th in 1775, the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year, this is considered to be the creation of the US Army.

The event, hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber, Association of the United States Army and the Rock Island Arsenal, featured a keynote by Patrick Murphy, Former Under Secretary of the Army.

The traditions held included the ritual of the fallen soldier table, an empty table and place setting where each item has a remembrance meaning; a cake cutting ceremony that brings together the oldest and youngest soldier in uniform; and a flag and color ceremony complete with soldiers donned in period uniforms.

Today, the Army has about 467,000 active duty soldiers, with another 343,000 in the U.S. Army National Guard and 206,000 in the Army Reserves.