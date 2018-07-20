U.S. Postal Service Honors John Lennon with New Commemorative Forever Stamp

This stamp, honoring legendary singer and songwriter John Lennon, is the latest in a series of Music Icons stamps. Beloved around the world, Lennon was successful both as a founding member of the Beatles and as a solo artist. Lennon's music continues to speak for truth, peace, and tolerance.

The stamp artwork features a 1974 photo of John Lennon taken by noted rock music photographer Bob Gruen for Lennon’s “Walls and Bridges” album. The stamp pane resembles a vintage 45-rpm record sleeve and features Lennon at his white piano on the reverse side. The photograph, taken by Peter Fordham, was used to promote Lennon’s landmark 1971 solo album, “Imagine.”