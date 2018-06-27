U.S. Postal Service unveils Santa Claus stamps ahead of 2018 holiday season

It may only be June, but the U.S. Postal Service is already planning for the holidays.

It's beginning to look a lot like a classic Christmas, for postage stamps that is.

In October, the U.S. Postal Service will ring in the 2018 holiday season with four new stamps featuring Santa Claus.

The sparkling holiday stamps depict a rosy-cheeked Santa Claus from Coca-Cola ads that ran from the 1940's through the early 1960's.

The artwork was originally created by famed commercial artist Haddon Sundblom.