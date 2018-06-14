US Quidditch Midwest Regional Tournament to be held in Cedar Rapids

GO Cedar Rapids says a sport that was once fictional and is coming to Cedar Rapids.

The US Quidditch Midwest Regional Tournament will be held in Cedar Rapids at the Tuma Soccer Complex on November 3-4, 2018.

“Hosting this regional tournament is a great win for Cedar Rapids,” said Aaron McCreight, GO Cedar Rapids President & CEO. “This is an example of how our outstanding community facilities are attracting unique events and bringing more visitors to the area.”

The game based on the Harry Potter series was created into a mixed gender full contact sport in 2005 by college students in Vermont.

The Midwest Region includes Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

GO Cedar Rapids says the teams and speculators are expected to spend over $121,500 at local businesses. They say 210-315 athletes are expected to come to the area for the event.

The Midwest Regional is one of eight championships where the qualifiers from the games will go to the US Quidditch Cup, the national championship.