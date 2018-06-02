U.S. Veteran Holds Minority Youth Forum for Quad City Teens

U.S. Military veteran and Timrek3 Productions CEO Kermit Thomas Jr. held a forum for young teens on Saturday.

The Minority Youth Forum was held at the Deere-Wiman House in Moline, Illinois. The idea behind the summit was to remind the young men of the area how to wisely spend their time, as well as give them role models and tips for a healthier and better life.

The gathering covered education and college plans, mental and physical health, military options, and how to build a resume starting at a young age in order to meet goals and have a successful career.

Experts from all areas showed up in order to give the kids a look at how to make the right choices moving forward.

With summer beginning, the kids have a lot more time on their hands. Thomas says he just wants them to spend that time being responsible adults, "Because of the crime rates going up and the summer time coming up, I just wanted to start the summer off good for the boys and give them some influence. I wanted them to see African American males doing something positive in their community. I also wanted to give them some things they can do over the summer, as opposed to doing things that are not so good."