US agency details enforcement of doctors' conscience rights

President Donald Trump's administration is spelling out how it plans to protect medical providers who refuse to perform procedures such as abortions because of moral or religious scruples.

Abortion graphic by MGN.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it is proposing a new regulation that details how existing federal conscience protections will be enforced in real-world situations. That follows an announcement Thursday of a new division in the HHS Office for Civil Rights devoted to protecting the conscience rights of clinicians.

Also Friday, HHS took action that may help conservative states restrict or eliminate Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. The department rescinded Obama administration guidance to states that limited the circumstances in which they could exclude a medical provider.

The announcements coincided with the annual march on Washington by abortion opponents.