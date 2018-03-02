US and Russia clash over blame for Syria chemical attacks

The United States and Russia are again clashing over an expert body to determine responsibility for chemical attacks in Syria, with Washington circulating a new draft U.N. resolution and Moscow moving toward a vote on its own proposal.

The U.S. and Russia have been lashing out at each other for months over the issue of accountability for chemical attacks in Syria, a close ally of Moscow.

Russia vetoed a Western-backed resolution in November that would have extended the mandate of the expert body charged with determining responsibility for chemical attacks.

Moscow circulated a new proposal in January, but Western powers say it gives Syria's government control over investigations.

The U.S. circulated a proposal, obtained Friday by AP, to establish a new body that would investigate in an "impartial, independent" manner.