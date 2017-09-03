US drafting sanctions to cut off North Korean trade

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is putting together new sanctions seeking to cut off trade with North Korea after it detonated a thermonuclear device in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Mnuchin described Pyongyang's behavior as "completely unacceptable."

Mnuchin says the sanctions package being drafted for President Donald Trump's consideration will make clear that if countries want to do business with the U.S., they will have to cut off North Korea economically.

Mnuchin says the U.S. is continuing to work with allies and China to exert pressure on North Korea.

The White House says President Donald Trump and his national security team plan a meeting later Sunday to discuss North Korea, in the wake of the North's announcement that it has conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date. The White House says the president's team is "monitoring this closely." Trump has reacted to the test by calling North Korea "a rogue nation" whose "words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

