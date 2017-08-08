US envoys arrive in Gulf for talks to resolve Qatar dispute

Two U.S. envoys have arrived in Kuwait at the start of a tour of Mideast states aimed at resolving a diplomatic rift between Qatar and four Arab countries.



The official Kuwait News Agency reported late Monday that retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Timothy Lenderking met with Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah and reiterated Washington's support for Kuwait's efforts to mediate the crisis.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in early June, alleging it supports extremists. Qatar denies the charge.



The State Department says the envoys will also meet with leaders in all five countries over the coming days.