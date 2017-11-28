U.S. faces a shortage in the medical industry due to hurricanes

The United States is facing a nationwide shortage in the medical industry, brought on by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

Saline is vital for most patients who seek hospital treatment. Saline has multiple uses from cleaning instruments to mixing it with other drugs to replace fluids in patients.

According to the FDA, Puerto Rico produces $40-billion worth of pharmaceuticals like saline for the United States market.

"It's continuously needed throughout the whole U.S. so every hospital needs it," Pharmacist Tim Holding said. "So once one's affected it, then the other ones get backlogged and the shortage starts happening."

Pharmacists say the shortage should end around March, however, if the supply gets too low, they say they can make the saline from scratch but hope it will not come to that.