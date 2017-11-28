UPDATE: Trump briefed on North Korea missile launch

2:25 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on North Korea's apparent ballistic missile launch.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a tweet that Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea."

At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.

__

2:21 p.m.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a "probable" missile launch. Col. Rob Manning, a spokesman said, "We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea" at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been launched.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

The Yonhap news agency is reporting that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

__

2:04 p.m.

South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early Wednesday.

The news agency reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying that it and U.S. authorities are analyzing the trajectory.

The launch is the first since Sept. 15 when North Korea fired an intermediate ballistic missile.