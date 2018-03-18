US sled hockey team wins 3rd straight gold medal

The U.S. Men's Sled Hockey team hook home their third straight gold medal with a dramatic win over Canada.

For Davenport native, Kevin McKee who plays on the Paralympic team, this is his second gold medal. McKee also attended North Scott High School.

After scoring late in regulation to tie it up at 1-1 and send the final into a sudden death overtime period, Team USA's Declan Farmer scored his second goal to win it all.

Despite meeting before in the World Championships, Farmer's game winner ended what was the first ever Paralympic gold medal meeting between the US and Canada sled hockey team.

The medal adding to the US lead on the games' final day of competition, which stands at 36 overall, 13 of them gold. The first winter Paralympic medal count lead for the United States since 1992.