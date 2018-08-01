USDA issues health alert on salads and wraps due to possible parasite contamination

Double check your salad and wrap products, health officials say there are concerns about possible parasite contamination.

The USDA issued a public health alert Monday, warning about more than two dozen items available in major grocery chains.

The alert says some beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products were sold at stores like Kroger, Trader Joe's and Walgreens.

The Cyclospora parasite is treated with antibiotics and can cause a variety of stomach and intestinal problems along with fever and flu-like symptoms.

Symptoms can develop more than a week after consuming contaminated food or water. They can also recur. Patients may feel better, but then get worse again.

You can get more information about the product affected by visiting the USDA's website.