Uber may start renting out scooters to consumers

Uber may soon be getting into the electric scooter rental business.

The ride-hailing company is reportedly teaming up with Lime, an electric scooter start-up based in California.

According to Bloomberg, Uber is investing in Lime and will put its logo on the lightweight scooters.

Lime Scooters are already available for rent in more than 70 urban areas in the U.S. and Europe. As part of the deal, the scooters will be an option on Uber's app.

It's unknown which cities are being rolled out first.