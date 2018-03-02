Uber to begin new service that takes patients to medical appointments

If you need a ride to the doctor's office, Uber is now an option. Uber is now offering to take patients in every U.S. market to and from their medical appointments.

Elliott Brown / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

The new service, called Uber Health, will allow health care providers to book a ride for you. It's accessible to those who don't own a smartphone or who may not be an Uber customer.

The passenger is contacted by text or call with their destination details. Uber will then bill the healthcare facility directly for the service, not the patient.

Non-emergency rides to the doctor, rehab, physical therapy, hospital or other medical facilities can be set up within a few hours or days in advance.

According to research, millions of Americans miss their medical appointments each year due to transportation issues.