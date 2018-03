The following are the results of the Illinois Attorney General Primary election as of 10:40 p.m.

IL Attorney General- GOP

90% Reporting

Erika Harold with 59% of the vote and Gary Grasso with 41% of the vote

IL Attorney General - Dem

90% Reporting

Kwame Raoul with 30% of the vote, Pat Quinn with 28% of the vote and

Sharon Fairley with 12% of the vote.