Unclaimed property auction slated for Illinois State Fair

An auction of unclaimed property worth $113,500 at the Illinois State Fair will be previewed in coming weeks in Springfield and Chicago.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-iks) says items include a signed, 1983 Ryne Sandberg baseball card; souvenir medallions from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago; a Hohner 6-sided "paddle wheel" harmonica ; and coins from the 1622 Spanish shipwreck of the Atocha .

The live auction of unclaimed items will be Aug. 19 at the fair. The items will be displayed Thursday at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and Aug. 8 at the Illinois State Capitol.

The treasurer is in charge of unclaimed money, accounts and valuable items left in financial institutions or safe deposit boxes. Items not claimed within 10 years are auctioned.