Under Armour: 150 million user accounts were breached last month

Under Armour is in hot water after a security breach that could affect you. The company announced Thursday that the personal details of 150 million user accounts were breached last month.

Under Armour is known for making athletic apparel, but the breach affects users of its fitness app - My Fitness Pal.

The cyber attack only affects usernames, emails and encrypted passwords, not payment information.

The attack drove the company's shares down 2.4%. Users are being notified while a security firm investigates the breach.