Understanding and breaking down hospice care

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s death comes just two days after learning she would forgo treatment and seek “comfort care" for heart and lung conditions which had plagued her for years.

Talking to a loved one about the end of life options is never an easy talk to have, but one Davenport woman is hoping to share her story to bring awareness on the impact and services available to help.

It wasn't an easy decision for Lois Alger to put her mother in hospice care, but seeing her in pain was something she couldn't handle.

“Even though it's a hard decision, it's usually the best decision,” said Patient’s daughter, Lois Alger.

Lois says since bringing her mother to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. This has given her a chance to be a daughter to her mother and not have to play both roles of caregiver and daughter.

“It's such a relief, it really is because I can leave here and I know she's okay,” said Alger.

Dr. Ann O'Donnell a Medical Director for Genesis Hospice says she understands the struggles loved ones may face. She says some people have the misconception that hospice care is negative and that is not true.

“That people will come in and change everything. Stop all your medicines and just wait for you to die and there couldn't be anything further from the truth,” says Dr. Ann O'Donnell, Medical Director for Genesis Hospice.

Lois says she's thankful for the comfort and peace the staff not only gives her mother but her as well.

“Everyone is so nice and comforting. It’s gotten to be like our second home,” said Alger.

A second home that Dr. O’Donnell, hopes families see as a light through the dark times.

“It’s not a sad place; It’s a place where we rejoice in the lives of those patients that we have seen.

Health officials say there are certain criteria a person has to meet to be on hospice and most health insurances cover the costs.