Union representing faculty at Black Hawk College issues notice to strike

The union representing full-time faculty and professional staff has issued a formal letter to strike with Black Hawk College. The community college in Moline, Illinois says it was notified by IFT Local 1836 on Friday, Mar. 9, 2018.

If the strike takes place, college officials say classes will continue to meet as scheduled. All employees not represented by the union will report to work at their normal times and locations. Part-time faculty, police, UAW members and non-union professional staff members would not be affected by an IFT strike.

Officials say negotiations continue between the IFT union and the college.

