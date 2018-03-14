United Airlines issues statement on "tragic accident" following death of passenger's dog

A passenger's dog died on a United Airlines flight Monday after a flight attendant forced the owner to put the pet's carrier in an overhead compartment.

United issued a statement calling the death a "tragic accident".

A spokesperson said the flight attendant shouldn't have made the passenger put the dog in the bing for carry-on bags.

United says it will pay for the dog's necropsy and is investigating the matter to prevent it from happening again.

A report from the U.S. Department of Transportation says two dozen animals died on U.S. planes in 2017.

Eighteen of those pets were on United flights.