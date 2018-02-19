United School District remembers one of its students, 16-year-old Justin Dell

The United School District says it is supporting its community after losing one of its students, 16-year-old Justin Dell. He was a sophomore at United Senior High School. He died after falling through a frozen pond in the Alexis, Illinois area.

Superintendent Jeff Whitsitt said they are a tight-knit community and losing Justin has been difficult.

"I think it's real evident from the group of kids we had show up on Saturday how much Justin will be missed and how much he meant to this small community," said Whitsitt.

Whitsitt knew Justin since he was in pre-K.

"Justin was quiet, kind of a quiet kid, but he was one of those kids that even though you didn't associate him with maybe a specific group, he kind of belonged to all the groups. All of our kids enjoyed him," he said.

He said Justin was quick-witted and had a fun sense of humor.

"My last interaction with him was he and I joking back and forth together, in fact, on Valentine's Day," said Whitsitt.

Justin was also involved in several school activities. He was on the baseball team, played the trombone in band, and was a member of the Student Council.

Whitsitt said there has been outpouring support from so many people wanting to help.

"It was so quick for people to just start reaching out -- What can we do? How can we help? You know, just a testament to this community. Like I said, it was so fast the turnaround and the outpouring was phenomenal," he said.

Whitsitt said a sign will also be donated in Justin's memory. It will be placed on the wall near the school's baseball field.

The school is also hosting a visitation on Thursday as well as funeral services on Friday.