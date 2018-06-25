United Township High School breaks ground on 9.5 million dollar student life center

A 9.5 million dollar project is underway at the United Township High School.

A new student life center will be added to the front of the high school, as just the second major project since the building was constructed. The size of the project will be around 20,000 square foot.

The project includes plans for the realignment of offices, a common area for students, a new media center and plans for a new secure entrance.

When speaking to TV-6, Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow explained the expect new security protocol for visitors. "Visitors will come in and have to be checked in with security and be buzzed into a secondary door and we'll typically have a background check." Morrow also elaborated that visitors would receive specific badges saying the areas of the school that the visitor is allowed into.

"Right now we have an antiquated place." Dr. Morrow explained that the existing spaces for students are outdated, as they are original to the 58-year-old building. "We hope that our new media center will allow more collaboration with our students. And for teachers to work in small groups with our students to improve those educational outcomes that we are chasing."

Construction on the new addition is expected to be completed in August of 2019.