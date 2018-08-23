United Township High School on 'soft lockdown' according to school

UPDATE: The East Moline Police Department has asked UTHS to go on lockdown due to an external threat claim called into the police department on 8/23/18. According to the police department Facebook page, this is a similar incident to last Friday. At this time, police do not believe this threat is substantiated, but are taking precautions to make sure the students are safe.

ORIGINAL:

----------------------------------------

United Township High School is on a soft lockdown according to school officials. Officials tell TV-6 they cannot comment on what prompted the soft lockdown, but could confirm they were informed through an intercom system that they were placed on a soft lockdown.

TV-6 has reached out to police and they cannot give us any information at this time.

TV-6 has a crew headed to the scene and we will be updating this story as more information becomes available.