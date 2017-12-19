United Township votes to proceed with renovation/building project

The Board of Education voted 7-0 to proceed with seeking bids for the Student Life renovation/addition building project at its meeting on Monday, December 18. Superintendent Jay Morrow of the United Township School District tells us this project will be a renovation of the current office complex and adding a student commons, library and additional office space.

The goal is to be more centralized facility with a secure entry to the front of the building. The size of the project will be around 20,000 square foot.

Morrow tells us the next steps include developing documents to go out for bid, as well as finalizing contracts with the architect and construction manager. If bids come in on budget, Board approval may take place in March 2018, with construction likely beginning in April, 2018 with a completion date of August 2019.