United Way of the QCA is rallying around mental health

United Way of the Quad Cities Area will be hosting, Rallying Around Mental Health with Linda Henderson-Smith from the National Council for Behavioral Health.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jumer's Casino & Hotel. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Henderson-Smith, Director of Children and Trauma Informed Care at the National Council for Behavioral Health is a trauma survivor herself and hopes this will give opportunities for members of the community.

"As a trauma survivor and behavioral health professional, I know firsthand the importance of connecting people to mental health and addictions support and services in their community," Henderson-Smith said. "Rallying Around Mental Health will bring the residents of the Quad Cities Area together to discuss the importance of mental health. It will also provide the opportunity for members of the community to connect and collaborate to ensure all who need mental health and addictions treatment and supports get connected to them."

Tickets will be $35 each, or $250 for a table of eight.