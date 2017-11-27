United Way of the Quad Cities collecting household items for Giving Tuesday

First there's Thanksgiving and now there's Giving Tuesday. The Tuesday after the holiday is designated for giving to charitable organizations and if you want to help, the United Way of the Quad Cities has issued a list of needed household items.

The United Way says one in every three people in the Quad Cities struggles to pay for basic needs. So the agency is collecting funds and household items for families in need.

Items needed include:

· soap

· shampoo & conditioner

· deodorant

· lotion

· toothbrushes

· toothpaste

· dental floss

· feminine hygiene

· diapers & wipes

· cleaning supplies

· laundry detergent

You can drop off donated items at the Plumber & Pipefitters Local 25, 4600 46th Ave., Rock Island on Tuesday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Supplies will be distributed to:

· Bethany for Children & Families

· Café on Vine

· J.B. Young Opportunity Center

· Mid City High, Davenport

· Monroe Elementary School, Davenport

· One Eighty

· The Salvation Army

· YWCA of the Quad Cities