United Way school supply summer donation drive

It seems like school just let out, but it won't be long and kids will be back in class.

The United Way of the Quad Cities wants to make sure kids head back to school with their backpacks filled with items needed for learning. It's Day of Action will be held June 22, 2017.

According to a news release, more than a dozen businesses and labor unions will be hosting school supply drives that day, with the goal of collection 10,000 items. They'll be dropped off at Wood Intermediate School in Davenport and then volunteers will distribute them to Quad City school districts.

United Way says financial donations will also be accepted.