The UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown Cardiology Clinic is set to reopen on August 2 in a different location.

The facility on E. State Street had damage from the tornado that destroyed the facility earlier in July.

The clinic will be moving to the second floor of the main campus clinic building on E. Main Street in Marshalltown.

If you have any questions about the change in location for their services, call 641-752-9758.