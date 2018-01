A job fair is coming up where applicants can apply and interview for a variety of jobs, including non-certified entry-level positions.

UnityPoint Health is holding a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences at 2122 25th Ave. in Rock Island.

