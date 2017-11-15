UnityPoint Health warns Iowa Medicaid patients of contract dispute

Thousands of Medicaid patients in Iowa could see more changes in access to health care. UnityPoint Health announced Wed. Nov. 15, 2017 that it is notifying approximately 54,000 patients that its contract with Amerigroup of Iowa may end on December 31, 2017.

Amerigroup is one of the two remaining managed care organizations that participate in Iowa Health Link, Iowa's managed Medicaid program.

In a news release, the health system says it is continuing contract discussions, but if an agreement is not reached by the end of the year, UnityPoint Health will no longer be part of the provider network for Amerigroup.

UnityPoint Health is notifying patients of this potential change now, so they can start to consider their health care options.

UnityPoint Health says it will continue to be in-network for Iowa's other provider, UnitedHealthcare.

In 2016, Iowa moved to privatize Medicaid to save money and improve efficiency.