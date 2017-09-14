University investigates possible hazing in student death

Louisiana State University officials say campus police are investigating a student's death as a possible fraternity hazing incident.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said 18-year-old freshman Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died at a Baton Rouge hospital on Thursday.

An autopsy was planned for Friday morning.

LSU president F. King Alexander said police are investigating allegations that alcohol was a factor.

Alexander says the university has suspended "all Greek activities" pending the outcome of the LSU police investigation of Gruver's death.

Alexander says LSU officials have repeatedly warned that hazing is "dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable" and won't be tolerated.

University spokesman Ernie Ballard says Phi Delta Theta is the fraternity involved.

Alexander said the fraternity has been suspended by the University and its national chapter.