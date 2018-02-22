University leader hired amid Nassar fallout to donate salary

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler will donate his salary while serving as Michigan State University's interim president amid fallout over a now-imprisoned sports doctor who sexually assaulted female athletes.

The university's Board of Trustees said Wednesday that Engler's annual salary will be $510,399. His contract was finalized this week, but he agreed his salary would go back to the school in East Lansing.

His predecessor, Lou Anna Simon, resigned in January amid criticism of the university's handling of issues related to Larry Nassar.

The former doctor worked for Michigan State and USA. Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. More than 250 women and girls gave statements in court about how Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment. He was sentenced to decades in prison.

Michigan State plans to find a permanent replacement for Simon.