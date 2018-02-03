University of Iowa Dance Marathon Raises over $3M

The University of Iowa held their annual dance marathon over the weekend. It’s the largest one in the country.

This year the University raised $3,011,015.24 for the kids at the Children's Hospital.

The dancers dance for 24 hours to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

A mini dance marathon was held at the hospital for kids who can’t make it to the big DANCE event at Iowa Memorial Union.

The kids got to show off their dance moves, and play games. Organizer Riley Coyle says, "We do this for the in-patients that don't get to leave that are on isolation and things like that so that they're not allowed to leave the hospital, but we still want to show them love from dance marathon."

Parker Hopkins was one of the kids taking part in the mini dance marathon. His leukemia is in remission, but he isn’t ready to be around large crowds.

His brother Maddox was his donor. Their father Kiefer says the two are inseparable. He adds, "They are very close. They hold hands while he takes medicine and they do everything together. He wants to be just like his older brother."

Hopkins says "I think it will mean a lot more to him next year. He's still kind of young, but he will be able to realize, and take it in more next year."