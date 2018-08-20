University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announce new CEO

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has named Suresh Gunasekaran as the new CEO.

Brooks Jackson, MD, the Univerisyt of Iowa vice president for medical affairs, made the announcement that Gunasekaran would be the new associate vice president of University of Iowa Health Care and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

"Mr. Gunasekaran is ideally qualified to lead UI Hospitals & Clinics. His broad experience in health care information technology, physician group practices, and children’s hospitals is impressive," Jackson said.

Pending approval by the Board of Regents, State of Iowa, Gunasekaran will begin working on November 15.

Gunasekaran currently works as the chief operations officer for the University of Texas Southwestern Health System in Dallas, Texas.

Pending approval, Gunasekaran will receive an annual salary of $800,000.