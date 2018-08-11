University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics named a center of excellence in Parkinson's care

The Parkinson’s Foundation has named University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics a center of excellence and adds it to a global network of 45 select academic medical centers.

The network’s 45 medical centers serve more than 120,000 individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s annually.

“The center of excellence designation recognizes the leaders in providing high-quality Parkinson’s care,” says John Lehr, president and chief executive officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Parkinson’s disease is associated with a progressive loss of motor control, which may include tremors when a person is at rest and loss of facial expression. It can also include depression and anxiety. Presently there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation:

Parkinson’s disease affects nearly 1 million people in the United States and 10 million globally.

Each year, the United States sees 60,000 new diagnoses of the disease.

Parkinson’s is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s.

It is the 14th leading cause of death in the United States.

The Parkinson’s Foundation works to improve care and advance research toward a cure. It helps raise funds to support fellowship grants and conducts the Parkinson’s Outcome project, which provides data sharing among network members, tracking the treatment of individuals living with the disease to identify which treatments and therapies provide the best outcomes.