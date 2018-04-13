University of Iowa halts construction on campus projects, braces for state budget cuts

Funding cuts to the University of Iowa are changing construction plans on campus. The state legislature approved more than $5 million dollars in cuts at the University of Iowa, prompting the school to put several projects on hold.

The university says it will halt construction on the UI Museum of Art, Field House, wrestling facility, Cambus facility, Linquist Center, Finkbine clubhouse and the public health addition.

Any construction projects in the construction phase will not be impacted.

The school says with so many old buildings on campus, it would be a disinvestment to continue maintenance while also constructing other bigger projects such as those.

The school says they'll now have to continue planning and bracing in case there are still more cuts to come.

"Where they are central to University of Iowa student success or research, we are not looking student success or research.We are not looking to cut those programs," said UI Finance and Operations Senior Vice President Rod Lehnertz. "We're looking at examining those types of programs that fall further from the core of our mission but still are retained on our campus today."

While it will indirectly affect students, the school says none of the cuts will affect classes or tuition.

But the school does point out since the legislative season is not over yet, there's still the chance of the state resupplying the money.