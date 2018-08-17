University of Iowa students to start composting in their dorm rooms

Some students at the University of Iowa will soon be composting but where they are going to do it you may find surprising. That is because the location is in their dorm rooms.

It is all part of an effort to get students to keep certain types of garbage out of the landfills. The program is being run by the University of Iowa's Office of Sustainability who on Thursday gave out compost bins to first year students.

"This is the first year that we're rolling it out as a large scale program," said Beth MacKenzie, recycling coordinator. "Its been done for pilot programs in previous years."

If you think composting in a dorm room sounds like it could be a smelly proposition consider this, organizers say they've put locations around campus where people can dispose of their compost. They recommended students empty out their bins at least once a week.