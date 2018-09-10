University of Northern Iowa releases name of employee who died in steam leak incident

A facilities employee at the University of Northern Iowa died after a steam leak on campus Monday.

Kevin Bley, 61, died from injuries received after an incident in the steam distribution system tunnel.

"UNI is built upon a campus culture of caring, and today our campus has lost a dedicated employee," President Mark A. Nook said.

The UNI facilities services told administration the major steam leak in the Rialto Dining Facility began at 8:39 a.m.

"Please keep Kevin's family in your thoughts as they move through this difficult time," Nook said.

The dining facility closed for maintenance and repair from a previous steam leak that happened September 4.