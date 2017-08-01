Unofficial Results for New Jail and Law Enforcement Center in Henry Co., Iowa

Tonight, voters have spoken to bring a new jail and law enforcement center to Henry Co., IA.

A 60 percent majority was needed for the referendum to pass.

Tonight, 2,592 voted yes carrying a 84.70% of the vote. While 465 people voted no carrying 15.30%.

TV6 spoke to the Henry County Sheriff last month when they held public tours. He said the need for the new facility is due to the inmate population rising and they just don't have enough room.

The 9.1 million dollars will come out of resident's property taxes for the next 20 years.

